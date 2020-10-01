16 Bulgarian Football Players and a Coach Positive for COVID-19
16 football players and one coach gave positive tests for COVID-19 in the Arda team. This was confirmed by the club from Kardzhali.
Here is what the official statement says:
After the tests for COVID-19 the results showed that 16 players and 1 coach gave positive samples. All patients are quarantined and comply with the measures prescribed by the RHI and the Ministry of Health. Thus, according to the regulations of the Bulgarian Football Union, in the presence of more than 10 infected people in one team, the match with "Ludogorets", which was to be played on October 4, was postponed.
