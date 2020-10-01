Germany Expanded the List of High-Risk Destinations for COVID-19

Authorities in Germany are advising their citizens not to travel to 11 other countries and regions that they mark as high risk for COVID-19.

The list includes all of Belgium, Iceland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Thus, for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom has been included in the warning list, after recently tightening anti-epidemic measures again due to the growing number of infected people.



Other destinations include two French regions. Until now, the country entered the red zone with Paris and the French Riviera.

Areas in the Baltic states of Lithuania and Estonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania are also included.