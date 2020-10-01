Czech Government Declares a State of Emergency Due to COVID-19

The Czech government has approved the return of the state of emergency against the backdrop of a worsening coronavirus situation, Ceske Noviny reports.

"The state of emergency will operate again from Monday," the message says.

Initially, it is planned that among the restrictions will be the closure of schools for two weeks in regions with a high incidence of Covid-19.

The government is confident that without the return of the state of emergency, there is a risk of collapse of the medical system due to the rapid increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.

Recall that in the spring a state of emergency was introduced in the Czech Republic. Then the government restricted public events, closed schools, closed borders and restricted business - the entire retail sector did not work.

As we reported earlier, the government of Slovakia approved the introduction of the emergency state due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government approved the announcement of the emergency state,” the message said./112 International