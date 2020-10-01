Weather in Bulgaria: Summer Returns on Weekends, Temp Up to 30 Degrees

A zone of low atmospheric pressure centered over Ukraine affects the weather in Bulgaria. Therefore, the weather over Northern Bulgaria today will remain cloudy, with light autumn showers and strong gusts of wind around and in the afternoon. Above the southern half of the country it will be sunny with loose clouds. It will be cooler north of Stara Planina. Temperatures during the day will be 16-20 degrees, and in the south - up to 24 degrees.

In the mountains today it will be mostly cloudy with light snow on the highest mountain ranges. There will be strong gusts of wind, daytime temperatures will be between 5 and 13 degrees. Around the coast it will be sunny in the south and cloudy on the northern shores. Temperatures - 22-23 degrees of air, slightly higher will be the temperature of sea water.

The end of the week will be sunny with morning fogs in the lowlands. Daytime temperatures will peak with the beginning of next week, when summer will return for a short time with thermometer values ​​above 30 degrees. Immediately after that a cold front is formed with a stronger wind and a new portion of autumn precipitation.