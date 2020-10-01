Protests in Bulgaria: Main Topic - Report of the European Commission on the Rule of Law

The 84th night of anti-government protests passed calmly and without escalating tensions.

Traditionally, the protesters gathered on Independence Square. This time there was a new action - a phone number was distributed, which according to the organizers belongs to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. At the same time there was a second protest in front of the Judicial Chamber.

From the initiative "Justice for Everyone" Step by step, day after day, we change and finally we will have the rule of law, we will finally get fair elections without Borisov, without Tsvetanov, Bulgarians abroad will have the opportunity to vote. the resignation of the Prosecutor General and the reform of the judicial system.

Shortly after 9 pm the people marched to the Eagle Bridge.

"The EU has understood what it means not to trust your own country. The EU has understood what disapproval Borissov has."

This was stated by lawyer Nikolay Hadjigenov from the "Poison Trio" during the 84th day of an anti-government protest in the capital.

The main topic of the protest was the report of the European Commission on the rule of law in the Member States of the European Union.

Prof. Ventsislav Minekov described it as a strong slap from Brussels. We have opened, dear friends, the other eye of Europe. On Saturday we will unplug their ears, said Prof. Minekov.