October 1, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 286 Newly Registered Cases, 12 Died

286 are the new cases of COVID-19, registered for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 4,943 tests were performed. 145 people were cured.

The death toll from COVID-19 is high. For the last 24 hours they are 12.

44 of the patients remain in serious condition.

