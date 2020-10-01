COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 286 Newly Registered Cases, 12 Died
286 are the new cases of COVID-19, registered for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 4,943 tests were performed. 145 people were cured.
The death toll from COVID-19 is high. For the last 24 hours they are 12.
44 of the patients remain in serious condition.
