Bulgaria's Minister of Health Introduces Three New Orders for the Emergency Epidemic Situation

The Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov issued 3 orders in connection with the extension of the emergency epidemic situation until the end of November.

For Persons arriving in Bulgaria from Ukraine, the requirement to present a document for a negative result from a PCR test is introduced.

The Order allows the holding of indoor sports competitions with an audience, when accommodating the spectators through at least one seat and observing a physical distance of 1.5 meters, when the seats are occupied not more than 50% of the capacity of the respective sports facility. 

The same order also states that the Centers for Support of Personal Development resume their activities in accordance with the Guidelines for work in the school year 2020-2021 prepared by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health in the conditions of COVID-19.

The general anti-epidemic measures remain unchanged.

