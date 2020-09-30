2,300 Armenian Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Clashes, Claims Azerbaijani Defence Ministry

World | September 30, 2020, Wednesday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2,300 Armenian Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Clashes, Claims Azerbaijani Defence Ministry

Over 2,300 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the continuing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani defence ministry claimed on Wednesday.

"From September 27 and up to this morning, around 2,300 enemy fighters were eliminated and wounded; around 130 tanks and other armoured vehicles, over 200 artillery, missile and mortar launchers, around 25 air defense weapons; six command and control and observation posts; five ammunition depots; around 50 armour-defeating weapons, and 55 automobiles were eliminated and brought out of action," the Defence Ministry told Sputnik. On Sunday morning, an escalation unfolded along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991.

Azerbaijan launched what it described as a "counteroffensive," while the Artsakh authorities accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert.
The armed hostilities continue at this point. (ANI)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Armenia, azerbeijan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria