2,300 Armenian Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Clashes, Claims Azerbaijani Defence Ministry
Over 2,300 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the continuing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani defence ministry claimed on Wednesday.
"From September 27 and up to this morning, around 2,300 enemy fighters were eliminated and wounded; around 130 tanks and other armoured vehicles, over 200 artillery, missile and mortar launchers, around 25 air defense weapons; six command and control and observation posts; five ammunition depots; around 50 armour-defeating weapons, and 55 automobiles were eliminated and brought out of action," the Defence Ministry told Sputnik. On Sunday morning, an escalation unfolded along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991.
Azerbaijan launched what it described as a "counteroffensive," while the Artsakh authorities accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert.
The armed hostilities continue at this point. (ANI)
