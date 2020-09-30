Weather in Bulgaria: Golden Autumn, Up to 35 Degrees in October

Temperatures above the norm are expected for October. The warmest will be around the middle of the first ten days. Temperatures in most places will be between 28 ° and 33 °, but in some areas will reach 35 ° -36 °. The lowest will be between minus 1 ° and 4 °, according to NIMH.

The monthly amount of precipitation in most of the country will be below the norm, which for the southeastern regions is between 60 and 90 l / sq.m, for the rest - between 40 and 60 l / sq.m, in the mountains - from 80 to 100 l / sq.m.

After the cooling at the end of September, warm air masses will be transferred from the south in the beginning of October and the temperatures will rise quickly. In the period October 3-6, the wind in the eastern half of the country will be temporarily strong and the prevailing maximum temperatures will be over 25 degrees, in some places, sensitive to south wind, will reach 35˚-36˚. An atmospheric disturbance will pass around October 6-7. There will be rain in some places. Over the next few days, temperatures will gradually drop, but will remain relatively warm. Sunny weather with temporary increases in cloudiness will prevail. At the very end of the ten-day period, the probability of precipitation increases.

In the second decade, temperatures will be higher again, but still closer to normal. At the beginning and at the end the clouds will be torn, with more sun in the hours around and in the afternoon. During the period October 12-18 the weather will be changeable, in places with showers.

During the third decade, temperatures will be around normal. During the first half of the period there is again a probability of precipitation. In the second trend is to have more calm and relatively warm days, but with the characteristic inversions and low clouds in the morning.