Bulgaria: BGN 2 Banknote Will Be Withdrawn From Circulation

Business | September 30, 2020, Wednesday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: BGN 2 Banknote Will Be Withdrawn From Circulation

The Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank decided to withdraw from circulation the banknotes with a face value of BGN 2, issues 1999 and 2005.

They shall cease to be legal tender on 1 January 2021.

After this date, the banknotes with a face value of BGN 2, issues in 1999 and 2005, will be exchanged at the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank at face value without quantity limitation, without fee and without a deadline for exchange.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BGN 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria