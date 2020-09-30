Bulgaria: BGN 2 Banknote Will Be Withdrawn From Circulation
Business | September 30, 2020, Wednesday
They shall cease to be legal tender on 1 January 2021.
After this date, the banknotes with a face value of BGN 2, issues in 1999 and 2005, will be exchanged at the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank at face value without quantity limitation, without fee and without a deadline for exchange.
