COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 276 Newly Registered Cases, 20547 Total

During the last 24 hours, 276 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, and 6 people have died, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

A total of 4736 PCR tests were performed. 814 people are treated in hospitals, of which 44 are in intensive care units.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic in our country is 20,547, 14,489 have been cured, and 813 people have lost the battle with the virus.

