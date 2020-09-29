New COVID-19 Outbreak in a Sewing Factory in Bulgaria's City Aytos

A sewing factory in Aytos was closed due to 49 cases of coronavirus among workers. This was announced for BNT by the director of RHI-Burgas Dr. Georgi Pazderov.

The textile workshop is closed for disinfection, and all its 75 employees, who are from Aytos and Ruen, have been placed under house quarantine. The samples of their infected colleagues became clear yesterday.

With these cases, the Burgas region marked an increase in the number of newly infected with COVID-19, which is 64 people per day alone.