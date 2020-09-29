Nearly 70% Collapse in the Number of Foreigners Visiting Bulgaria in August

In August 2020, during the continuing epidemic situation in the country, the trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad were 470.9 thousand, or 37.7% below those registered in August 2019. This is shown by the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Last month, the visits of foreigners to Bulgaria were 747.1 thousand, or 67.9% less than in August 2019. A breakdown was registered in the trips for all observed purposes: "rest and excursion" - by 81.6%, "business" - by 60.6%, and "other" (including visits and transits) - by 47.6%. Transit passages through the country are 50.4% (376.4 thousand) of all visits of foreigners in Bulgaria.

Of the total number of foreigners who visited Bulgaria in August 2020, the share of citizens of the European Union was 63.1%, or 67.4% less compared to the same month of the previous year. There was a decrease in the visits of citizens from all monitored countries.

Visits of citizens from the group "Other European countries" decreased by 64.1%.

In August 2020, the relative share of visits by purpose was as follows: for other purposes - 58.4%, for leisure and recreation - 32.5%, and for business purposes - 9.1%.