Bulgaria's Council of Ministers and Political Parties Fined for Non-Compliance With Anti-Epidemic Measures
The Council of Ministers, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the "Republicans for Bulgaria" are fined for non-compliance with the anti-epidemic measures.
The Ministry of Health announced on September 28 that the sanctions for the two parties are for violations of the measures during the events organized by them during the weekend.
The Council of Ministers will be fined for not following the rules during the Prime Minister's visit to a church in the city of Lovech./BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Residents of 22 Town Halls and 2 Municipalities Elect a Mayor
- » Bulgaria:The Morbidity of COVID-19 Decreases, PM Resumes Weekly Media Briefings
- » Bulgaria: EU Funds Have Led to Increased Wages, Business Investments, GDP Rise by 7.7%
- » Greece and Turkey to Resolve Their Disputes in Istanbul
- » PM of India Narendra Modi Addresses the United Nations General Assembly
- » PM Borissov at UN summit: Bulgaria Is Ready To Do Its Part. It Is Time For Action