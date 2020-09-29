Bulgaria's Council of Ministers and Political Parties Fined for Non-Compliance With Anti-Epidemic Measures

The Council of Ministers, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the "Republicans for Bulgaria" are fined for non-compliance with the anti-epidemic measures.

The Ministry of Health announced on September 28 that the sanctions for the two parties are for violations of the measures during the events organized by them during the weekend.

The Council of Ministers will be fined for not following the rules during the Prime Minister's visit to a church in the city of Lovech./BNT

