Protests in Bulgaria: Day 82

September 29, 2020, Tuesday
The 82nd night of anti-government protests passed calmly and without escalating tensions. There was another march and a temporary blockade of traffic.

The demands remain unchanged - the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor, as well as early parliamentary elections.

The mothers of the "System Kills Us" initiative pitched a military tent in front of the former Party House building and said they were preparing for the colder days.

The organizers of the so-called The "Poison Trio" officially announced that the fourth National Protest will take place on Saturday at 5 pm.

