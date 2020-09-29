Protests in Bulgaria: Day 82

The 82nd night of anti-government protests passed calmly and without escalating tensions. There was another march and a temporary blockade of traffic.

The demands remain unchanged - the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor, as well as early parliamentary elections.

The mothers of the "System Kills Us" initiative pitched a military tent in front of the former Party House building and said they were preparing for the colder days.

The organizers of the so-called The "Poison Trio" officially announced that the fourth National Protest will take place on Saturday at 5 pm.