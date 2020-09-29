Protests in Bulgaria: Day 82
The 82nd night of anti-government protests passed calmly and without escalating tensions. There was another march and a temporary blockade of traffic.
The demands remain unchanged - the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor, as well as early parliamentary elections.
The mothers of the "System Kills Us" initiative pitched a military tent in front of the former Party House building and said they were preparing for the colder days.
The organizers of the so-called The "Poison Trio" officially announced that the fourth National Protest will take place on Saturday at 5 pm.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 30 People Evacuated After a Fire in the Train Sofia-Bourgas
- » Protests in Bulgaria, Day 81: Meeting-Concert "Future for Bulgaria - Future for the Young" Passed Without Tension
- » Bulgaria: Students from Gabrovo Will Study Online Because of 16 Teachers Infected with Coronavirus
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases, 20055 Total
- » Cooked Carrots Can Trigger Allergic Reactions
- » Earthquake in the Aegean Sea with a Magnitude of 5.3