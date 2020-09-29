COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 216 Newly Registered Cases, 5125 Active
216 are new cases of COVID-19 infection in Bulgaria according to the Unified Information Portal. 3 302 tests were performed. The total number of infected in our country reached 20,271 people, of which 5,125 are active.
The highest number of newly infected is in the Burgas region - 64 people, followed by Sofia - 30 and Plovdiv with 22 people. No new cases were registered in 7 districts.
In the last 24 hours, 163 people have been cured and 11 have died.
780 people were admitted to hospital, and 42 of them are in serious condition and in intensive care units.
