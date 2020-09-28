Protests in Bulgaria, Day 81: Meeting-Concert "Future for Bulgaria - Future for the Young" Passed Without Tension

Bulgaria: Protests in Bulgaria, Day 81: Meeting-Concert "Future for Bulgaria - Future for the Young" Passed Without Tension Facebook/OtrovnotoTrio

The rally-concert entitled "Future for Bulgaria - future for the young" of "Eagle Bridge" last night lasted for hours.

The event passed without tension and incidents. The "Poison Trio" announced that a new mass protest is planned.

The people at the Orlov Most concert stayed for six hours to come and share their ideas for a better future for Bulgaria. They said they had no political ambitions, but criticized the country's government at the moment.

The event, organized by two young men, convinced that good always goes forward. The concert was also supported by the "Poison Trio", which has been among the organizers of the protests for more than 80 days.

The fourth Great People's Uprising will take place next Saturday.

