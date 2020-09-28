Bulgaria: Students from Gabrovo Will Study Online Because of 16 Teachers Infected with Coronavirus

Society » EDUCATION | September 28, 2020, Monday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
From today, the students from 4th to 12th grade from the High School "Raycho Karolev" in Gabrovo pass into distance learning.

The reason is that 16 teachers from the school have been quarantined. Children from 1st to 3rd grade must attend classes and continue to go to school.

