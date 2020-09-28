COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases, 20055 Total

There are 58 new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours, and 7 people have died. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

1103 PCR tests were performed. Currently, the number of active cases in our country is 5083, of which 794 people are treated in hospitals. There are 41 accommodated in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 16 people have been cured, which increases their total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,176. A total of 20,055 people have been infected.