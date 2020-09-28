COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases, 20055 Total

Society » HEALTH | September 28, 2020, Monday // 09:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases, 20055 Total pixabay.com

There are 58 new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours, and 7 people have died. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

1103 PCR tests were performed. Currently, the number of active cases in our country is 5083, of which 794 people are treated in hospitals. There are 41 accommodated in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 16 people have been cured, which increases their total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,176. A total of 20,055 people have been infected.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria