Bulgaria: Residents of 22 Town Halls and 2 Municipalities Elect a Mayor

Residents of 22 town halls and 2 municipalities elect a mayor. A partial local vote will be held in the 2 municipalities and 19 mayoralties, and in 3 settlements - new elections.

The vote is scheduled by a decree of President Rumen Radev. Election day starts at 7 am and will last until 8 pm.

If there are non-voting voters in front of the polling station at 8 pm, the chairperson and the secretary of the PEC shall establish their number and identity and they shall be allowed to vote after 8 pm, but not later than 9 pm.

New elections are being held for:

- Mayor of Tenevo mayoralty, Toundzha municipality, Yambol district;

- for mayor of the town hall, municipality of Aytos, district of Burgas; - for mayor of Vodno mayoralty, Dulovo municipality, Silistra district.

Partial-elections are also held as follows:

- for mayor of Kapinovtsi mayoralty, Isperih municipality, Razgrad district;

- for mayor of Bozveliysko mayoralty, Provadia municipality, Varna district;

- for mayor of Sokolare mayoralty, Byala Slatina municipality, Vratsa district;

- for mayor of Karlukovo mayoralty, Lukovit municipality, Lovech district,

- for mayor of Brezen mayoralty, Ardino municipality, Kardzhali district,

- for mayor of Sokolino mayoralty, Momchilgrad municipality, Kardzhali district;

- for mayor of Kichenitsa mayoralty, Razgrad municipality, Razgrad district;

- for mayor of Izvorishte mayoralty, municipality of Burgas, district of Burgas;

- for mayor of the municipality, Septemvri municipality, Pazardzhik district;

- for mayor of Bryagovo mayoralty, Parvomay municipality, Plovdiv district;

- for mayor of Akandjievo mayoralty, Belovo municipality, Pazardzhik district;

- for mayor of Slavyanovo mayoralty, Popovo municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Medovina mayoralty, Popovo municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Voditsa mayoralty, Popovo municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Bohot mayoralty, Pleven municipality, Pleven district;

- for mayor of Kralevo mayoralty, Targovishte municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Ostrets mayoralty, Targovishte municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Strelcha municipality, Pazardzhik district;

- for mayor of Ovchartsi mayoralty, Sapareva Banya municipality, Kyustendil district;

- for mayor of Zhitnitsa mayoralty, Dobrich municipality, Dobrich district;

- for mayor of Brestak mayoralty, Valchi dol municipality, Varna district.