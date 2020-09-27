Bulgaria: Residents of 22 Town Halls and 2 Municipalities Elect a Mayor

Politics » ELECTIONS | September 27, 2020, Sunday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Residents of 22 Town Halls and 2 Municipalities Elect a Mayor

Residents of 22 town halls and 2 municipalities elect a mayor. A partial local vote will be held in the 2 municipalities and 19 mayoralties, and in 3 settlements - new elections.

The vote is scheduled by a decree of President Rumen Radev. Election day starts at 7 am and will last until 8 pm.

If there are non-voting voters in front of the polling station at 8 pm, the chairperson and the secretary of the PEC shall establish their number and identity and they shall be allowed to vote after 8 pm, but not later than 9 pm.

New elections are being held for:

- Mayor of Tenevo mayoralty, Toundzha municipality, Yambol district;

- for mayor of the town hall, municipality of Aytos, district of Burgas; - for mayor of Vodno mayoralty, Dulovo municipality, Silistra district.

Partial-elections are also held as follows:

- for mayor of Kapinovtsi mayoralty, Isperih municipality, Razgrad district;

- for mayor of Bozveliysko mayoralty, Provadia municipality, Varna district;

- for mayor of Sokolare mayoralty, Byala Slatina municipality, Vratsa district;

- for mayor of Karlukovo mayoralty, Lukovit municipality, Lovech district,

- for mayor of Brezen mayoralty, Ardino municipality, Kardzhali district,

- for mayor of Sokolino mayoralty, Momchilgrad municipality, Kardzhali district;

- for mayor of Kichenitsa mayoralty, Razgrad municipality, Razgrad district;

- for mayor of Izvorishte mayoralty, municipality of Burgas, district of Burgas;

- for mayor of the municipality, Septemvri municipality, Pazardzhik district;

- for mayor of Bryagovo mayoralty, Parvomay municipality, Plovdiv district;

- for mayor of Akandjievo mayoralty, Belovo municipality, Pazardzhik district;

- for mayor of Slavyanovo mayoralty, Popovo municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Medovina mayoralty, Popovo municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Voditsa mayoralty, Popovo municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Bohot mayoralty, Pleven municipality, Pleven district;

- for mayor of Kralevo mayoralty, Targovishte municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Ostrets mayoralty, Targovishte municipality, Targovishte district;

- for mayor of Strelcha municipality, Pazardzhik district;

- for mayor of Ovchartsi mayoralty, Sapareva Banya municipality, Kyustendil district;

- for mayor of Zhitnitsa mayoralty, Dobrich municipality, Dobrich district;

- for mayor of Brestak mayoralty, Valchi dol municipality, Varna district.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria, mayor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria