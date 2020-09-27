Protests in Bulgaria, Day 80: No Tension, Meeting-Concert Scheduled for Today

Last night's protest in the capital passed without tension. On the 80th evening of discontent against the government and the chief prosecutor at the assembly point on Independence Square, the truck with the sound equipment was parked first. With the music in the rain, the participants began to gather.

"Unfortunately, the 80th day and at the moment its end is not in sight. Despite everything, we will continue ", announced Dimitrina Ruseva from" The system is killing us ".

"Politicians pretend not to hear us," he said.

The traditional procession and brief blocking of the Eagle Bridge took place, where a meeting-concert is scheduled for 4 in the afternoon today. Due to the event, buses and trolleybuses will run with changed routes.