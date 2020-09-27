Event: II International Municipal BRICS Forum (IMBRICS Forum)

Bulgaria: Event: II International Municipal BRICS Forum (IMBRICS Forum)

Dates: November 5-6, 2020

International Municipal BRICS Forum is an annual business event held in Saint Petersburg. In 2020, the forum will be held as part of the events calendar of the Russian Federation's chairmanship in the BRICS interstate association with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Federal Agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" and the Government of Saint Petersburg.

The multi-disciplinary business program of the forum focuses on the socio-economic development of the BRICS countries' territories. Russian and foreign statesmen, representatives of business and academia, corporate executives and entrepreneurs, authoritative public experts and many others will participate in the event. The specialized sessions will be co-organized by federal ministries and agencies of Russia.

The forum will include separate working sessions for governors and mayors of the BRICS countries. Forum partners will be able to take part in the IMBRICS Forum exhibition. The program will include presentations of investment projects.

Given the current epidemiological situation in the world, the event will be held in compliance with all the requirements and
recommendations of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

Venue: EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre (pavilions D-E), Saint Petersburg, Russia
Organizer: Organizing Committee for the preparation and holding of the International Municipal BRICS Forum
Website: Imbricksforum.com

