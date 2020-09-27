COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 169 Newly Registered Cases

169 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to the Unified Information Portal. 2,710 PCR tests were performed. The active cases are 5,048, of which 791 are hospitalized. 36 people are in intensive care units.

The most infected are in the capital - 34, followed by Blagoevgrad region with 27 and Pazardzhik with 22.

No one has died in the past 24 hours. 28 people were cured.