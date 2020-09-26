Protests in Bulgaria: Day 79 Passed Without Escalation of Tension

The 79th night of protests in the capital of Bulgaria passed without escalation of tension. From their traditional rally point, Nezavisimost Square, the protesters headed to the Sofia Municipality building to throw eggs on it.

Then they went to the building of the Bulgarian National Television, where the guest was the Minister of Health. They were waiting for him in front of all the entrances of the building.

At 23:00, Prof. Kostadin Angelov drove out of the BNT building, and the police pushed the protesters away.

At the end of the evening, the protesters briefly blocked traffic for Orlov Most.

