COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 255 Newly Registered Cases, 19828 Total

Bulgaria: 255 are newly registered with COVID-19 in 5047 PCR tests for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic became 19828.

119 were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,132.

There are 782 in the hospital, and 36 of them are in the intensive care unit.

Four more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 789.