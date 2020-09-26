COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 255 Newly Registered Cases, 19828 Total
Bulgaria: 255 are newly registered with COVID-19 in 5047 PCR tests for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.
Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic became 19828.
119 were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,132.
Bulgaria:The Morbidity of COVID-19 Decreases, PM Resumes Weekly Media Briefings
There are 782 in the hospital, and 36 of them are in the intensive care unit.
Four more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 789.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 290 Newly Registered Cases, 6 Death
- » Russia Will Supply Bulgaria With a Drug Against COVID-19
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 160 New Cases, 12 Death
- » Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria Is Extended to November 30
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 109 Newly Registered Cases
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 151 Newly Registered Cases, 19014 Total