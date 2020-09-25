Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Over the Weekend

Today it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds, precipitation is unlikely. In the morning over the eastern regions, as well as in places in the lowlands and valleys, there will be fog or low clouds. A light to moderate wind from the south-southeast will blow, which will gradually intensify. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 26 ° and 31 °, in Sofia around 27 °.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds, but almost no precipitation. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow, which will intensify during the day. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 21 °, at 2000 meters - about 13 °.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. In the morning there will be low clouds or fog. It will blow to a moderate southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be 25 ° -27 °. The temperature of the sea water is 23 ° -25 °. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

On Saturday there will be precipitation and thunderstorms almost over the whole country and the weather will deteriorate and temperatures will drop, especially in Western Bulgaria, where more significant amounts of precipitation are expected.