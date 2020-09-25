Feature-Rich Bitcoin Mining Software Programs

Bitcoin is the most widely recognizable cryptocurrency in the world. Invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, bitcoin has grown into an internationally acceptable cryptocurrency that people use as a payment method more and more. As a result, bitcoins have become one of the most popular financial payment methods around the globe. Thanks to the numerous advantages it offers to users like no intermediate parties like banks or other financial institutions, low or no transaction fees, and ATM machines and online platforms that easily convert your bitcoins into conventional currencies, and vice versa.

Bitcoin online platforms make using bitcoins very user convenient. Instead of buying cryptocurrency using fiat currency, investors are more interested in mining bitcoins and be rewarded bitcoin tokens. The prospect of being awarded for mining bitcoins is the main reason why more and more investors show interest in mining bitcoins using mining bitcoin software. The main purpose of mining bitcoins is to motivate people to support bitcoin networks and blockchain.

Indeed, bitcoin is considered to be a decentralized currency or the one that doesn’t need banks or other financial institutions to process bitcoin transactions. There are many bitcoin mining software on the market. It makes it difficult to choose one out of all popular bitcoin mining software out there. This is why here are some of the most popular bitcoin mining software to download to mine bitcoins, their best benefits, features, as well as the compatible operating systems. Here they are.

Bitcoin Up

Bitcoin Up is a computer program that lets users mine bitcoins. Thanks to the algorithms this program is equipped with, bitcoin users can easily trade them. The program is popular among bitcoin users and has a high reputation on feedback platforms. Clients don’t need to be experts in BTC trading to know how to use the software. Bitcoin Up is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It guarantees full security and privacy because the platform is 128-bit encrypted. The program has big money-making potential, so users should use it wisely to mine bitcoins. The machine across the US has already made trillions. The Bitcoin UP website connects users to the market of select brokers. The software behinds this program ensures unique execution systems that make sure that all orders are executed instantly. All partner brokers of Bitcoin Up are reputable partners highly regulated.

Easy Miner

The Easy Miner is an easy-open software that is an upgrade for mining software like CGMiner and BFG Miner. The user-friendly interface and it easily integrates with your bitcoin wallet. Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies are available for mining using this cryptocurrency mining software on the Windows operating system. Easy Miner comes with two modes to choose from: the “Moneymaker” mode, with a stratum pool that sets you up to mine Litecoin, as well as the “Solo” mode that allows users to choose their own type of pool, as well as the cryptocurrency that you want to mine. It’s definitely one of the cryptocurrency software to recommend to all bitcoin miners.

BTC Miner

BTC Miner is a mining software based on the cloud. Its customer base counts 142, 315 active users of the software. To use this software, users need to have an address and a Bitcoin wallet, mining hardware, and an internet connection. The software offers some unique features like dynamic frequency scaling. The feature is based on error measurement. Thanks to it, the software can automatically select the highest rate frequency. This is not the only extra feature that this software is known for. Some other great features are the power save mode, overheating protection, as well as the ready-to-use Bitstream that allows users to run BTC Miner without using the Xilinx software.

BTC Minter

Just like Easy Miner, Bit Minter is also a GUI-based open-source mining software. It’s a very versatile mining software that can be run on Windows, Linux, and Mac. The software is also compatible with ASIC, FPGA, and GPU. BTC Minter needs to join the Bitcoin mining pool in order to mine bitcoins. The mining pool has over 450,000 active users. To use the software, users need to register on the Bitcoin mining pool to make mining bitcoins on this software easier.