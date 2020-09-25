COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 290 Newly Registered Cases, 6 Death
290 are the new registered infected with COVID -19 in Bulgaria, and 6 have died in the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 4859 PCR tests were performed.
There are currently 4,775 active cases, of which 744 are hospitalized. Only 30 people are treated in intensive care units. The total number of people recovering from the disease per day is 146.
