Russia Will Supply Bulgaria With a Drug Against COVID-19

The Russian Fund for Direct Investments (RFDI) and the Russian pharmaceutical company Himrar have agreed to supply the drug Avifavir against the new coronavirus to 17 other countries, including Bulgaria, TASS reported, citing a statement from the fund.

Avifavir has already been delivered to Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan; Deliveries are expected for another 17 countries, according to the RFID.

The drug is expected to be delivered to Argentina, Bulgaria, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Kuwait, Panama, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

In May this year, Avifavir was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health and became the world's first drug based on the substance favipiravir approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Since April, 408 patients with confirmed coronavirus have been involved in trials at 35 medical centers across Russia. In October, there will be a total of 460 patients, according to data from the fund.

Since June, more than 60,000 packs of Avifavir have been delivered to the clinics of 74 out of 85 regions in Russia, TASS notes.