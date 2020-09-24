France Is Tightening Measures Against COVID-19, Devided Into Zones

France Is Tightening Measures Against COVID-19, Devided Into Zones

France is tightening measures against the coronavirus pandemic. For now, the restrictions are being introduced locally, with the country divided into zones depending on the number of those infected.

The second largest city - Marseille, is an area of highest danger. There, restaurants and bars will be closed.

Mass events involving more than 1,000 people were banned in 11 regional cities, including Paris. Restaurants and bars will only be open until 22:00.

For the third time in the last 6 days, France reported more than 13,000 new cases per day.

