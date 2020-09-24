COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 300 Students Quarantined in Blagoevgrad

About 300 students in Blagoevgrad switched to distance learning due to being infected with coronavirus. In a total of 5 schools in the region there are established cases of COVID-19.

On the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" the director of the Vocational High School of Civil Engineering in the city Mariana Mitova said that so far the situation in the school is calm.

"Two of our colleagues turned out to be infected with a coronavirus. They are in good condition and are quarantined at home. The samples of the teachers who have been in contact with them will be released by noon ", explained Mitova.

A total of 8 classes are under quarantine - from 9th, 10th and 11th grade.

"Things happened on Monday afternoon, which helped us because September 22 was a non-school day and the building was completely disinfected. We notified RHI and took all measures, "said the school principal. According to her, at the beginning of the school year they received guidelines on how to divide the floors so that there would be no merging of the different classes. "Students understand the situation and do not create problems," said Mariana Mitova.

"Quarantined students are less than 1% of all students in the area. There is no need to worry, "said Metodi Popov, a representative of the Regional Inspectorate.