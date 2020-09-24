COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 160 New Cases, 12 Death

September 24, 2020, Thursday
160 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 3526 tests were performed. This is indicated by the data in the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the total number of patients since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,283. The active cases are 4,637.

Twelve people with COVID-19 died yesterday. 29 patients remain in the intensive care units.

119 people were cured.

An eighth-grader from Ivan Vazov Language High School in Plovdiv tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, his class will be quarantined and will study remotely. For now, teachers will not be isolated.

