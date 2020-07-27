35 Euros per Seat to be Paid as a Subsidy by the Government for Charter Flights to Bulgaria

Bulgaria: 35 Euros per Seat to be Paid as a Subsidy by the Government for Charter Flights to Bulgaria

The European Commission has approved targeted subsidies for charter flights to Bulgaria organized by tour operators. This has been announced by the Ministry of Tourism. The approval of the scheme by the EC was a prerequisite for the implementation of the measure in support of one of the most affected sectors - tourism.

The subsidy is 35 euros per seat for flights with a capacity of at least 100 seats. Foreign tour operators can also benefit from the subsidy.

According to the new Minister of Tourism, Mariana Nikolova, subsidizing flights would increase the interest of foreign tour operators in Bulgaria, as they would be able to offer better offers to tourists in western Europe./ BNR.bg

