Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria Is Extended until August 31

The emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria will be extended until August 31, 2020. This became clear at the briefing of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, at which new socio-economic measures in the fight against COVID-19 and the crisis were presented.

"By order of the Minister of Health, the emergency situation will be extended by a month," Borissov said.

It will be issued by the new Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, who replaced Kiril Ananiev after the cabinet reshuffle.

On July 6, it became clear that the epidemic emergency would be extended until the end of July./Novinite.bg