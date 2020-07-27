Bulgaria-Greece Gas Pipeline Has Exploded - No Injuries
Today, July 27, 2020, at 07:56, an accident occurred on the transmission gas pipeline to the Hellenic Republic. The accident caused a breach in the integrity of the gas pipeline 200 meters before the Kulata line crane. The section is isolated and all necessary actions have been taken to carry out emergency repairs and resume the transmission of natural gas to Greece. No one was injured in the accident.
The users of the gas transmission network will be notified in due time for the restoration of the gas supply.
