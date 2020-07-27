LIVE: Bulgarian Government is Allocating BGN 1 Billion for Social and Economic Measures in the Fight Against COVID-19
The government is allocating 1 billion 163 million for social measures to combat the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 731 million will be set aside for new economic measures. All of them were presented by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a press conference in the Council of Ministers after a meeting of the Coalition Council.
Among the social measures are:
- Increase by 30% of the staff costs of the regional administrations, which are responsible for dealing with the consequences of the epidemic, as well as increase the rate for night work - MLSP, MH, MIA, NHIF, NSSI, RHI, etc .;
- Increasing the rates for school and children's health care until reaching the set standards in the CLA, as well as for nursing homes, children's centers, etc. - a total of BGN 24.6 million;
- One-time supplement to the pensions - BGN 50 for each pensioner for three consecutive months - BGN 318 million have been allocated for this purpose;
- Increasing the subsidy of hospitals by BGN 17.3 million.
- Increasing the value of health insurance payments for medical and dental care;
- Additional funds from the MLSP budget - BGN 122 million for additional funds for personal assistants;
- Increasing the minimum amount of the daily unemployment benefit - from BGN 9 to BGN 12. The measure enters into force on October 1.
- Increasing the term of payment of unemployment benefits by an additional three months;
- Providing a net remuneration in the amount of BGN 1,000 for first-line physicians - BGN 67 million by the end of 2020.
- BGN 1.8 billion available is provided by the Ministry of Economy for business assistance. BGN 9.5 million are provided to the Ministry of Economy to encourage foreign investors in Bulgaria.
- Additional budgets are allocated to the funds of almost every ministry.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Experts Predict a 21% Increase in Bankruptcies in Bulgaria
- » What is Bitcoin Halving and Why Is It Important?
- » The Rise of Bitcoin - The Cryptocurrency of Today
- » UK's Debt is Now Worth More Than its Economy
- » Eurostat: More Than 35% of Bulgarians Cannot Afford a Week-Long Holiday Once a Year
- » The History of Bitcoin