International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria is Back

After a break of almost 3 years, the International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria returns.

The start of one of the oldest cycling races in the world will be given in front of Alexander Nevsky in Sofia on July 27.

Teams from 15 countries will take part in the competition, and the Bulgarian teams will be five. During the competition will be followed all measures against coronavirus, introduced by the health authorities in our country.

