Travel Update: New Rules for Bulgarians Traveling to Austria

Business » TOURISM | July 27, 2020, Monday // 08:19| Views: | Comments: 0
New rules for Bulgarians traveling to Austria. As of today, to enter the country, they must show a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

It must not be older than 3 days. A medical certificate in German or English is also required.

If they do not have these documents, the Bulgarians will be quarantined for 10 days in Austria.

