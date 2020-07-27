Travel Update: New Rules for Bulgarians Traveling to Austria
New rules for Bulgarians traveling to Austria. As of today, to enter the country, they must show a negative PCR test for COVID-19.
It must not be older than 3 days. A medical certificate in German or English is also required.
If they do not have these documents, the Bulgarians will be quarantined for 10 days in Austria.
Coronavirus Travel Update: Which Countries Have Travel Restriction for Bulgarians Upon Entry
