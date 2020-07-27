Bulgaria: The Government Will Announce New Social Measures
Today, the government is expected to announce new financial and socio-economic measures to address the effects of the coronavirus.
The statement was made last week by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Then he said that over the weekend they will work on a program to overcome the expected crisis.
