Bulgaria: The Government Will Announce New Social Measures

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 27, 2020, Monday // 08:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Government Will Announce New Social Measures

Today, the government is expected to announce new financial and socio-economic measures to address the effects of the coronavirus.

The statement was made last week by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Then he said that over the weekend they will work on a program to overcome the expected crisis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: social, measures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria