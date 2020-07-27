Protests in Bulgaria: Sunday's Anti-Government Protest Passed Without Tension
Sunday's anti-government protest passed without tension. For the 18th time, the people gathered under the windows of power. People thrown pig ears to the Council of Ministers building.
A little later, the dissatisfied marched and blocked the traffic on Orlov Most for hours. Other protesters headed to the state television building, where they demanded the resignation of the director general.
There was a heavy police presence again.
Another night of protests took place in Varna. Although significantly smaller, protesters closed the intersection in front of the municipality. But this time they did not go to the traditional procession on the boulevards of the city.
