Protests in Bulgaria: Sunday's Anti-Government Protest Passed Without Tension

Society | July 27, 2020, Monday // 07:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Protests in Bulgaria: Sunday's Anti-Government Protest Passed Without Tension

Sunday's anti-government protest passed without tension. For the 18th time, the people gathered under the windows of power. People thrown pig ears to the Council of Ministers building.

A little later, the dissatisfied marched and blocked the traffic on Orlov Most for hours. Other protesters headed to the state television building, where they demanded the resignation of the director general.

There was a heavy police presence again.

Another night of protests took place in Varna. Although significantly smaller, protesters closed the intersection in front of the municipality. But this time they did not go to the traditional procession on the boulevards of the city.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria