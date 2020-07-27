Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 115 Newly Registered, 10427 Total
The number of new people infected with the coronavirus in our country during the past 24 hours is 115 people with 3502 tests performed. This is shown by the data in the Unified Information Portal. There are two people who died in the last 24 hours, and 52 who recovered from the disease.
The total number of registered coronavirus infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,427, of the dead - 340, and of the cured - 5,355.
4732 cases are currently active.
