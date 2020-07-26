Weather in Bulgaria: Thunderstorms in Western Bulgaria

July 26, 2020, Sunday
After a temporary lull in the morning, on Sunday the rains will continue around and in the afternoon in the western and some central regions of the country. There will again be conditions for summer storms with short-term intense rain with thunderstorm activity. In Eastern Bulgaria the clouds will be scattered, without precipitation and with high temperatures in the afternoon. Thermometers in the country will show between 23 and 34 degrees, while it remains cooler in the Northwest.

Around the Black Sea coast - a sunny day with temperatures between 27 and 30 degrees in the warmest part of the day. The water temperature will be 27 degrees and the waves will be up to a meter high.

On Monday the atmosphere will remain unstable in Central and Western Bulgaria with conditions for insignificant precipitation in the central regions. However, the tendency is to establish dry and hot weather. As the week progresses, the heat will be especially noticeable with temperatures above 35, in some places up to 40 degrees.

The next period with dynamic weather and conditions for precipitation, thunder and hail at this stage is looming at the end of the working week with the transition from north to south on a cold atmospheric front.

