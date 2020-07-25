17th Day of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria: Protesters Target the Council of Ministers with Tomatoes and Toilet Paper

Today is the seventeenth day of anti-government protests across the country. Traditionally, most people gather in Sofia in front of the Council of Ministers. They are demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

At the moment, the protest is going smoothly. People sing the song "Borisov, bye" and chant "Resignation". The traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. is blocked.

Today, protesters threw tomato and toilet paper at the Council of Ministers building. "Cheers, Borisov. The salad is coming. We are drawing you for your resignation," the protesters commented. Organizers are urging police to be protected

Yesterday, protesters threw quail eggs at the Council of Ministers building. There were no detainees. Key intersections in the capital were blocked again. However, the number of affected drivers affected is starting to increase. According to the police, the drivers claim violated rights and interests and are prone to more extreme actions.

Traditionally, participants in the protest also blocked the BNT building with demands for the resignation of director Emil Koshlukov, while inside were the chairman of GERB's PG Dr. Daniela Darikova and BSP leader Cornelia Ninova, who participated in the program "Panorama". After a nearly two-hour stay in the building, the two were taken out by police, and the protesters were pushed out of the space in front of San Stefano to make room for them. Both were greeted with shouts of "Resignation."