Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 189 Newly Registered Cases of COVID-19
There are 189 new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours based on 2,161 tests performed. This is 81 cases less than yesterday. Thus, the total number of infected people in the country reached 10,312 people.
The cured are 5 306, of which 54 for the last 24 hours.
694 people were admitted to hospital, 33 of them in intensive care units.
1 patient died, bringing the total number of victims in Bulgaria to 338 people.
