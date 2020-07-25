Protests in Bulgaria: 16th Day in a Row, 10 Key Crossroads in Sofia Blocked

On the 16th day of protests, in Sofia, demonstrators began gathering in front of the Presidency building at 5 p.m. Their demands were resignation of the government and the Chief Prosecutor.

Tonight was marked by the throwing of quail eggs at the building of the Council of Ministers, after yesterday protesters threw sunflower seeds and candies, and toilet paper rolls on the day before yesterday. This is how the protesters expressed their attitude to the government today. Earlier, young people played volleyball on the yellow brick road.

Shortly after 9 p.m., protesters divided into groups and began blocking traffic at key crossroads. Ten crossroads in the capital were blocked this evening, including the one at Eagles’ Bridge; the monument to Vasil Levski; Dondukov Boulevard and Georgi S. Rakovski Street, as well as the crossroads at Frityof Nansen and Bulgaria Blvd.; the Indoors Market (Halite) and in several other places.

Around 7:20 pm, protesters blocked traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel boulevard and started playing volleyball.

At 9:30 p.m., a group of protesters blocked the traffic at Eagles’ Bridge.

The informal organisers of the protests say that the protest would go on after midnight.

At 10:45 pm, traffic at the Indoors Market crossroad was re-opened.

The protest began without the usual sound equipment. On Facebook, the organisers complained that the lorry carrying the sound equipment was stopped near Sofia for a check.

The State Automobile Inspectorate explained that during a routine inspection they found that the lorry did not have a license for this type of transport. There were also documents missing for the cargo.

People once again expressed dissatisfaction with the cabinet changes. These are some of their comments:

"The changes are made, in my opinion, with the idea of ​​calming the passions on the street. But for me, this is not the real change."

"These are the same people. They are not different in any way and will not bring about change.

"It's not a repair, it's a rearrangement of figures, nothing more. One incompetent person replaced with another incompetent."

"The whole crippled installation must explode, figuratively speaking, a complete change, a new Bulgaria, Bulgaria with a new impetus, so that future generations will not be ashamed of what is happening in Bulgaria."

People want the resignation of the whole cabinet and the Chief Prosecutor. They also insist on a change to the Constitution.

Protesters outside the building of the public service broadcaster, Bulgarian National Television, again demanded the resignation of the Director General.

During the late afternoon, a protesting car procession temporarily blocked the traffic on Trakya motorway. There was no tension between drivers, protesters and the police.

The police in Bourgas had prepared other alternative routes in order to avoid traffic jams.

Almost 40 cars set off in a protesting procession on the main road from Bourgas to Trakya motorway. This way the protesters wanted to once again call for the government to resign.

Anti-government protest were held in other major cities in the country, including Plovdiv, Varna, Rousse, Blagoevgrad, Karlovo.

Last night, protesters blocked the traffic at 9 key crossroads.

Last night around 10:45 pm, a nervous driver passed through the blocked crossroads of Frityof Nansen and Bulgaria Blvd and his car came into contact with a 19 year old girl.

Commissioner Radoslav Stoynev, Head of the Security Police Department at Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said that the inspection into the circumstances was not over yet. It was not a serious accident, but there was a driver who did not agree with the behaviour of the protesters, when he was stuck in the area and demonstratively drove through the crossroads, during which there was contact between his car and the people who blocked the roads. The girl later complained of a pain in the leg./BNT