Weather in Bulgaria: Danger of Hail in Parts of the Country

A cyclone centered over the Northwestern Balkans will determine the weather in Bulgaria over the weekend. The rains have already covered some areas around Vidin and Montana, and early this morning there was a thunderstorm with about 300 lightning strikes within 2 hours.

Saturday will start with gloomy and cloudy weather in Northwestern Bulgaria, where the rains will temporarily stop. Around and in the afternoon, however, the rains will start again in more places in the western half of the country. We expect thunderstorm activity and a risk of hail. Temperatures during the day will be high - between 30 and 35 degrees. The thermometers in the Northwest will show a little below 30, and the temperature in the warmest part of the day in the mountains will be between 17 and 24 degrees. In the eastern half of the country and specifically on the Black Sea coast, the weather will be sunny and hot throughout the day. The thermometers in the afternoon will fluctuate between 27 and 28 degrees. The water - a degree or two cooler. Height of sea waves - up to a meter.

On Sunday, the weather will remain unstable in the western half of the country. In the morning light showers are possible in Northwestern Bulgaria. In the afternoon there will be conditions for more significant thunderstorms.

Next week will be hot with a peak in temperatures on Wednesday-Thursday, when the thermometers will show over 35 degrees in the afternoon. Towards the end of the week there is a crossing of the front with summer afternoon storms with showers, thunderstorms and danger of hail.

