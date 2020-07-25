Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 270 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 More Deaths

pixabay.com

270 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria during 5,963 PCR tests in the last 24 hours.

221 are newly treated, 8 people have died, according to the Unified Information Portal. The highest number of infected is in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

