Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 270 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 More Deaths
pixabay.com
270 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria during 5,963 PCR tests in the last 24 hours.
221 are newly treated, 8 people have died, according to the Unified Information Portal. The highest number of infected is in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.
