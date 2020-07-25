Demi Lovato is Engaged to Actor Max Ehrich

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," she wrote. "I love you more than a caption can express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you."

On his own Instagram, Ehrich wrote to Lovato that he couldn't "spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

The engagement comes during a year when Lovato opened up about her conversation with her parents regarding her sexuality and the possibility that she could end up with a woman.

"It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful," Lovato said in January. "After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed."

At the time she said she was still unsure what her future family would look like.

"I don't know what my future looks like," she continued. "I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without."

Long open about her own mental health struggles, Lovato also spoke out in April about mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.