Police Operation Aimed at Drivers of Motor Vehicles Has Been Launched Throughout Bulgaria

A police operation has been launched throughout the country, aimed at controlling the drivers of motor vehicles moving on highways, first-class and second-class roads, and it will be most active on weekends and peak hours. This was said at a briefing by Inspector Nikolay Krusharski from the Traffic Police at the Interior Ministry.

"The control will be there, because the traffic is heavy on weekends. During the hours when the traffic is expected to be the highest, we will deploy additional teams to monitor speeding, alcohol and drug use." Krusharski explained.

When not in the hours of heavy traffic on major roads, controls will be targeted at motorists in Black Sea resorts, again due to increased alcohol and drug use. The control will also be strengthened for truck drivers.

The action will continue throughout the whole summer, but on weekends the inspections will be intensified.

He also recalled the fines.

"For the use of alcohol and narcotic substances they can start from BGN 500 and reach BGN 1,000. We are talking about alcohol with deprivation of a driver's license from half to one year, depending on the concentration of alcohol. If there are identified any narcotic substance, pre-trial proceedings are formed and the court rules on the penalties", concluded Krusharski.