The Fatigue of the Medics Will be a Huge Problem in the Autumn According to Specialists

"The situation is serious. The virus is getting closer and closer to us. We urgently need to rethink our behavior. " This was stated by the Deputy Director of NCIPD Prof. Iva Hristova.

According to her, after the quarantine we have returned to our normal life, as if the virus does not exist. "Going to the sea should not be associated with the idea that the coronavirus is gone. "Let people go on vacation, but avoid crowds," she urged.

The professor also commented on the state of our health system so far. "The huge fatigue of the medics must be considered. These are months of overtime work ", commented Prof. Hristova.

According to her, with the coming of autumn, the situation with the infection will worsen.

"Apart from the coronavirus, there will be acute respiratory infections. Currently, more and more young people are getting sick. This shows that their behavior is irresponsible ", the specialist is categorical.

About the Oxford vaccine, she commented that it is obviously harmless, but how effective it is is not yet known.

